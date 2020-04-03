Lionel Messi’s Gulfstream V private jet returns to Brussels Airport after landing gear issue

This morning (3 April), Lionel Messi’s Gulfstream V private jet (LV-IRQ) safely arrived at Brussels Airport, Belgium coming from Recife, Brazil. One hour and 20 minutes later the aircraft departed Brussels again for a flight towards Tenerife, Spain. The aircraft, however, was forced to return to Brussels after an issue with the aircraft’s landing gear.

The aircraft is expected to depart again around 14:00 (UTC +2). It’s unclear if the Argentinian professional football player who plays as a forward and captains both Barcelona and the Argentina national team is on board or not.

About two years ago, Messi acquired the private jet for €13 million. He already pimped his aircraft by adding his shirt number (10) on the tail of the aircraft and the names of his children on the aircraft stairs. His jet, with a maximum capacity of 16 passengers, has two bathrooms (one shower), and two galleys.

source: BRU 03/04/2020 (plane spotting forum aviation24.be)