TUI fly Belgium launches twice-weekly flights from Brussels to Curaçao

From November 5th, 2024, TUI fly Belgium will add destination Curaçao to its offerings in the Caribbean. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner will fly twice a week from Brussels in Belgium to this popular island. As a tour operator, TUI, will organize package tours to Curaçao with a diverse range of hotels.

TUI fly Belgium will fly twice a week from Brussels to the island starting November 5, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The flight will be operated with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and will be combined on one route with the destination Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

On the launch of the destination, TUI wrote in a press release:

“TUI Belgium, the largest travel organization in the country, will offer flights and package tours to the Caribbean vacation destination Curaçao starting in November. This exotic island, part of the ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao), is very versatile due to a mix of European and Caribbean culture.”

“The capital of Curaçao, Willemstad, is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and is characterized by its unique, colorful architecture and vibrant atmosphere. The attractive coasts of Curaçao are one of the island’s main assets, with numerous bays featuring beautiful sandy beaches. Curaçao is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the official language is Dutch, making Curaçao a top destination for our northern neighbors for years. Curaçao also enjoys increasing interest in Belgium, especially during the winter months when Belgians can enjoy temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius.

“The island boasts an extensive accommodation infrastructure. TUI tour operator offers dozens of hotels in all categories on Curaçao, from luxury resorts to small hotels and apartments. There is also a wide variety of accommodation options, ranging from room-only to all-inclusive.”

Flights to Curaçao can be booked from April onward through travel agencies, on www.tuifly.be, or on the TUI fly app.

Package tours can be booked through the travel agent, on www.tui.be, and on the TUI app.