Widerøe launches direct flights between Brussels, Belgium and Bergen, Norway

Norwegian airline Widerøe is launching a direct route from Brussels, Belgium to Bergen, Norway, starting on April 12 2024. People of Belgium and Brussels will have convenient access to the majestic and refreshing fjord experiences along the west coast of Norway, the airline wrote in a press release:

“We are thrilled to offer this direct gateway to the Norwegian fjords. Bergen offers a stunning diversity from cultural and historic experiences to an impressive scenery. This new flight connection will also make it easy to visit the majestic fjord landscape,” says Kristin Gaustad, Widerøe’s Sales- and Marketing Manager, Leisure Travel.

The new flight route will have two weekly departures on Mondays and Fridays, allowing travelers to take a well-deserved city break in the fjord capital, or extend their vacation over several days to explore more of the Norwegian fjord region.

Norway getting more popular as a holiday destination

Norway has increased in popularity among the Belgian people during the Covid-pandemic.

“Belgium have been a growing market for us the last few years, with a percentage increase in the number of guest nights from Belgium by 51% in September this year, compared to 2022. Since 2019, the number of visitors has increased by a whopping 67%,” says communication chief Kristoffer Fürstenberg in Fjord Norway, adding,

“With this flight route, the fjords will be accessible to 20 million people who have less than a 90-minute drive from Brussels Airport. Thus, Norway becomes an even more relevant and accessible destination for many”.

A new and exciting destination

Bergen is Norway’s second-largest city, and with a small city center and easy access to mountains, fjords, glaciers and refreshing nature experiences, the city has become popular for people who want to combine nature experiences with a rich and varied cultural offering. Fürstenberg believes that Norway has much of what many Belgians desire when they go on vacation, including space, peace and tranquility.

“For many, Norway is a somewhat unknown vacation destination, but with plenty of space, beautiful nature, and refreshing experiences, we see that more and more people are opening their eyes to vacationing in places that offer experiences beyond just sandy beaches,” he says.

Catch a glimps of the northern lights

For many years, Bergen has been known as the gateway to the Norwegian fjords, and most of those arriving in Fjord Norway arrive in Bergen. Thus, the city has become a domestic hub for the airline Widerøe, which operates on almost all the small airports throughout Norway.

“As Bergen is a hub for domestic flights, other parts of Norway are also within easy reach, i.e. Northern Norway with the Midnight sun and the Northern lights,” says Gaustad in Widerøe.

With many daily departures between Bergen and Northern Norway (Tromsø and Bodø), travelers can combine a fjord vacation with the northern lights and the midnight sun in the northern parts of Norway.

“The fjords and the Northern Lights are by far the most popular attractions in Norway. With this flight from Brussels, people have the opportunity to experience both in just a few days. Two ‘bucket list experiences’ in one,” says Fürstenberg.