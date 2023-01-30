Lagardère Travel Retail Belgium inaugurates the first automated point of sales at Brussels Airport

Based on their acquired experience, Lagardère Travel Retail Belgium and Atos have joined together in order to develop a fully automated point of sales, offering the passengers travelling from Pier A at Brussels Airport a unique and original shopping experience.

This new technological concept, based on the use of interactive furniture and 3D (Lidar) cameras, allows the automatic recognition of products selected by passengers. After entering the point of sale by scanning their boarding pass, the passengers can freely select their favourite articles. Those are grouped in a virtual basket the moment they pass the payment terminal. The passengers can then check the details of their basket, finalise the transaction with their credit card and leave the point of sale with the articles they have purchased.

After a few weeks of testing, this point of sales, named “Quick N’ Easy” offers to the passengers of Brussels Airport as of now a range of bestsellers of Belgian beers and chocolates.

” For Lagardère Travel Retail it was ever since highly important to innovate in the use of technologies related to its core business. Thanks to the support of Brussels Airport, the technological expertise of Atos and our experience as a retailer, we were able to develop this new concept on very short notice. Passengers of Terminal A will be astonished by the easy way of working and the brand-new retail experience. By offering this new automated point of sales at the airport, Lagardère Travel Retail ensures its role as a trendsetter.”, says Nicolas Van Brandt – CEO Lagardère Travel Retail Belgium.

“At Brussels Airport, we are always looking for opportunities to enhance the passenger experience and to offer quick and touchless alternatives for our passengers throughout the airport. With this innovative shopping solution, a purchase can be done swiftly and autonomously, without even the need to scan the products. This is truly a “Quick N’ Easy” stop to shop for some Belgian delicacies as a gift or just for yourself.”, says Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport.

Punit Sehgal, CEO of Atos Belux: “This project represents the fusing of technology, optimised customer experience and convenience to deliver an innovative retail experience that is designed to function intuitively and in harmony with the shopper. With this offering, Lagardère Travel Retail now provides a cutting-edge shopping experience that sets it apart in Belgium.”

Find out how this shop concept works in this video.