itsu opens first European landmark restaurant at Brussels Airport

itsu, the leading Asian inspired international restaurant and grocery brand, today announced it has signed an agreement with Autogrill, the leading global operator in food & beverage services for travellers, to open a new restaurant at Brussels Airport. The new store is located prominently in the restaurant area of the Gallery of Light in Terminal B and will open on the 30th November. The opening marks a significant milestone for itsu, as it is the first of its restaurants to be situated in a major international travel hub in mainland Europe. The new location will provide at least 20 new employment opportunities.

The restaurant located in Terminal B within the airport sees more than four million people departing through in a normal year. The terminal welcomes passengers to and from the United States, Canada, Russia, UK, China (& Asia), North Africa & the Middle East. The restaurant has extended opening hours to meet customer demand and will serve food from 08:00 to 20:00 every day.

The restaurant covers 166 square metres and has seating for 46 diners along with offering ‘grab and go’ takeaway options, for those that wish to eat elsewhere in the terminal or take healthy food options to enjoy inflight. The menu features exciting healthy options with many dishes under 500 calories, including the salmon superfood salad and i’thai noodle’bowl.

itsu Founder, Julian Metcalfe said: “We are delighted to export our incredible brand and food to mainland Europe in partnership with Autogrill. The prestigious location within Brussels Airport will introduce the itsu experience to travellers from across the globe. We have a franchise partner that shares our commitment to quality, accessible food, at an affordable price.”

Stan Monheim, Autogrill, COO Rest of Europe commented: “We are incredibly pleased to announce this new opening with itsu, as the brand’s first franchise partner in mainland Europe. We know airport passengers want to enjoy a leisurely dine-in experience, or rush through to pick up a delicious and nutritious meal while heading for a flight, and itsu’s model allows us to cater for all these customer needs. This partnership is borne out of shared values, focussing on the customer experience delivering incredible food and service.”

Arnaud Feist, Brussels Airport, CEO, stated: “We continually seek to offer passengers and employees a fantastic range of dining options and we are excited to welcome itsu to Brussels Airport. We always strive to offer, together with our commercial partners, amazing food experiences to the millions of passengers who enjoy our hospitality services every year. We are very pleased that itsu will offer its world class cuisine to all the guests and staff at our airport.”

To celebrate the launch of the new restaurant, there will be a promotional giveaway of an itsu giftbag to the first 50 customers. Advertisements to showcase the new restaurant will feature prominently on two large static digital boards in the B -terminal and on a giant digital screen overlooking the departure hall.

LONDON, 29 November 2021