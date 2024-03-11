Interparking elevates sustainable travel at Brussels Airport with 700 new EV charging stations

Interparking, overseeing public car parks at Brussels Airport, has introduced over 700 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to meet the rising demand for green mobility in Belgium. This significant investment, in collaboration with Brussels Airport, aligns with their commitment to fostering sustainability and innovation in transportation.

Of the 13,000 parking spaces offered by Interparking at Brussels Airport, an initial 50 were designated for EV charging. Recognising the increasing popularity of electric cars, 500 new charging stations have been strategically placed in front of the airport terminal (P1 and P3) for passengers, while an additional 200 stations have been integrated into the P1 parking area for staff. This brings the total number of charging-equipped parking spaces to 750.

Roland Cracco, CEO of Interparking, emphasises their broader initiative to deploy electric charging stations extensively across Belgium and the eight other European countries they serve. Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist highlights the integration of electric mobility into the airport’s sustainability strategy, pointing out that passengers can now recharge their vehicles conveniently while on holiday.

The latest generation charging stations, available for use from March onwards, aim to provide a seamless and secure user experience. These stations, compatible with any charging card, operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Activation costs are waived for those using the Pcard+ from Interparking. Designed for long-term parking, these slow-charge stations cater to vehicles left stationary for extended periods during travellers’ journeys, with no additional fees for parking even after the charging process is complete.