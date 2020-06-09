International Duty Free Belgium dismisses around one third of workforce

The suspension of flights due to the coronavirus pandemic has a snowball effect on several other aviation companies. Only yesterday, Swissport announced it would file for bankruptcy, affecting around 1,500 of its employees. Another company that will dismiss staff is International Duty Free, part of Lagardère Travel Retail, the company exploits around 30 duty-free shops at Belgian airports.

International Duty Free (IDF) is expected to dismiss 180 of its 550 workforce. The company – exploiting over 20 shops at Brussels Airport and 2 shops at Charleroi Airport – expects that air traffic will be back up in full force only from 2024.

A special works council announced that the collective dismissal procedure will be started next Monday (15 June). It is not yet known which stores will be affected. In addition to the duty-free shops with perfume, clothing and drinks, IDF also operates chocolate shops under the brand The Belgian Chocolate House.