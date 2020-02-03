Iberia to fly to Brussels with an Airbus A350 in early Summer 2020

In the early months of the 2020 summer season, Iberia decided to deploy its Airbus A350-900 between Madrid and Brussels, once a week, according to Airlineroute.

From 1 April 2020 until 20 May 2020 (except 8 April) on Wednesdays, and on 10 and 11 June, Iberia is going to fly with its Airbus A350-900 on flights IB3214 and IB3205 from Madrid to Brussels and back.

Iberia also deploys its Airbus A350s to Paris Orly and Rome Fiumicino, on 30 May and 27 March.

Finnair has been the only European airline to fly its Airbus A350-900s to Brussels, once a week, on Saturdays, since Winter 2018.

During the winter 2019-2020 season, Iberia operated several A330 and A340-600 wide-body aircraft on the Madrid-Brussels route.

Aviation24.be will be on board of some of these flights to report.