“Freedom Convoy” will try to block roads around Brussels on Monday, police and airport warns

Bart Noëth
Illustration picture shows a traffic warning, part of police preparations for tomorrows protest against corona-measures where people are urged to block the capital with their vehicles, Sunday 13 February 2022 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The self-proclaimed “Freedom Convoy” (convoi de la liberté – vrijheidskonvooi) is the Belgian (and French) version of the Canadian truck protest against vaccines, the covid-safe-ticket and broader anti-government sentiments. 

The Freedom Convoy urges its followers to block Brussels with their vehicles on Monday, 14 February. The protest might already start on Sunday evening as several hundred vehicles that took part in the freedom convoys that tried to paralyze Paris in protest against the corona measures on Saturday left the French capital to head for Brussels.

Disruptions on the roads around Brussels can’t be ruled out, Brussels Airport already warned its passengers to come early to the airport and to use the train whenever possible.

 

