“Freedom Convoy” will try to block roads around Brussels on Monday, police and airport warns

The self-proclaimed “Freedom Convoy” (convoi de la liberté – vrijheidskonvooi) is the Belgian (and French) version of the Canadian truck protest against vaccines, the covid-safe-ticket and broader anti-government sentiments.

The Freedom Convoy urges its followers to block Brussels with their vehicles on Monday, 14 February. The protest might already start on Sunday evening as several hundred vehicles that took part in the freedom convoys that tried to paralyze Paris in protest against the corona measures on Saturday left the French capital to head for Brussels.

Disruptions on the roads around Brussels can’t be ruled out, Brussels Airport already warned its passengers to come early to the airport and to use the train whenever possible.

In the coming hours we expect the arrival of the Freedom Convoy. Brussels Airport and its partners are making every effort to guarantee road access to the airport but disruptions cannot be ruled out. We advise to get to the airport on time and whenever possible to use the train. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) February 13, 2022