Flights with COVID-19 vaccines from Brussels Airport to more than 40 destinations worldwide

Since the end of November, flights to more than 40 destinations have been carried out to distribute Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine from our country. This includes shipments via DHL Express and on commercial flights. As the most important hub serving the pharmaceutical industry in Europe, Brussels Airport has fully deployed its expertise in the transport of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products to support pharmaceutical manufacturers such as Pfizer in the transport of the vaccines.

In the last few months, an increasing number of flights with Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine COMIRNATY® have been carried out from Brussels Airport. There are almost daily flights within the DHL network via DHL Express carrying smaller shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, there are also larger shipments on commercial flights, from partners such as Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Emirates, El Al, Virgin Atlantic and United Airlines. From Brussels Airport, the vaccine has already been shipped to more than 40 destinations through more than 100 flights.

“We are very proud to be part of the solution to the pandemic by fully deploying our network and expertise in the transport of pharmaceutical products. The partnership with Pfizer-BioNTech to further distribute the COVID-19 vaccine from our country is particularly important for Brussels Airport. With our logistics partners, we have invested a lot in the preparation of this essential transport and we can therefore offer a streamlined chain to get the vaccine to its destination in optimal conditions”, says Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport.

“Brussels Airport has been an integral partner for us in the rollout of COMIRNATY®. The Brussels Airport team and the Brucargo community ensured a high-quality approach to handling the vaccine, as well as to the expected upscaling of transport needs via the airport over coming months,” says Danny Hendrikse, Vice President of Intercompany Operations, Pfizer.

11/02/2021