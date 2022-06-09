Flibco.com will connect Brussels Airport with 11 major cities in Belgium and across the border

Flibco.com will start offering its services at Brussels Airport as of 23 June 2022. This collaboration is an important addition to the transport offer at Brussels Airport and further strengthens Brussels Airport’s position as an intermodal hub. Flibco, the European expert in airport transportation, will connect Brussels Airport directly to the cities of Bruges, Ghent, Antwerp, Liège, Lille, Breda, Eindhoven and Maastricht with their shuttle buses. The shuttle offer is completed with an innovative Door2Gate solution covering the majority of Brabant, including Leuven, and also Brussels city and Namur.

Brussels Airport welcomes Flibco.com as a new mobility partner. Just in time for the summer holidays, Flibco.com will start, as the first step after Covid, two new coach lines on 23 June 2022. A connection from Brussels Airport to and from Bruges, stopping in the city of Ghent as well, and a connection to Lille. Both lines with departures approximately every 1h30 at a launch price of 4.99€ p.p. till the end of July. The connections to the five other cities are expected in October.

For Brussels Airport, strengthening its role as an intermodal hub, by extending the offer and stimulating intermodal transport, is one of the key priorities within its new strategy Shift 2027. The Flibco.com shuttle buses are an important addition to the transport offer at the airport and will give travellers to and from these cities a direct connection to the airport, starting as early as 04:00, with buses until 23:45, taking into account the flight schedule of the airport.

The launch of Flibco will also include the Door2Gate service, which will connect Brussels city centre and surroundings as well as the cities of Namur and Leuven with Brussels Airport. The Door2Gate is a shared mobility solution to reach the airport from your home, office or hotel, starting from 24.99€ p.p. The system, based on a complex algorithm, locates all the travellers who want to reach the airport at similar times and determines the best route in light of traffic conditions, thus reducing costs, pollution and moreover road congestion.

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company: “We are looking forward to welcoming Flibco at Brussels Airport, as a valuable addition to the current transport offer. Brussels Airport is not only a hub for air travel, but an intermodal hub as well, and we aim to further strengthen that role by working together with both private and public transport players. We have nearly 100.000 people, employees, travellers and commuters, travelling through the airport on a daily basis. A direct bus connection with early and late rides will certainly be an attractive option for many travellers in Belgium, Northern France and Southern Netherlands.”

Paul de Muynck, Belgium director of flibco.com: “Being able to transport travellers to Brussels Airport marks a very important milestone for us. After two difficult years in the aviation sector, we were waiting for this moment with impatience. Flibco.com becomes THE airport transportation expert in Belgium! Now, people’s desire to go on holiday is clear and flibco.com is there to bring them to their airport and start their summer holiday with peace of mind!”

Lydia Peeters, Flemish Minister for Mobility: “The private market commits to a positive story by contributing to the collective transport to and from Brussels Airport. This will not only improve mobility and accessibility. It can also contribute to reducing the number of people travelling to the airport by private car. We can only applaud this addition to the existing public transport offer.”