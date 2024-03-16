Flemish Region advised to cap flight numbers, restrict weekend night operations at Brussels Airport: “Airport at risk of suffocation”

A recommendation from the Flemish government’s environmental licencing commission suggests imposing a cap on flight movements and tightening regulations for quiet weekend nights at Brussels Airport.

The proposal aims to address concerns about the airport’s impact on its surroundings. Additionally, the commission proposes financial contributions from the airport operator to reduce fees for train passengers using the airport’s underground tunnel.

The advice, following a public consultation, reflects input from various stakeholders and suggests stringent conditions to balance economic growth and environmental impact.

Flanders’ Minister of Environment Zuhal Demir will consider the advice before making a decision by March 29. While the proposal aims to address environmental concerns, business network Voka emphasises the importance of allowing the airport to expand in line with economic growth.