Flanders delivers permit for tram line from the city to Brussels Airport

The Flemish administration has granted a permit for a tram line project connecting Brussels National Airport to Brussels North railway station, as announced by Flemish Minister of the Environment, Zuhal Demir.

Earlier, the Brussels region had already delivered the permit for the section of the new line in its territory. The tram line will extend the current STIB/MIVB line 62, linking Brussels, NATO headquarters in Evere, and Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Currently, the line is limited to Eurocontrol.

The journey from Brussels-North to the airport will take around 30 minutes over a 12-kilometre distance, with 4 kilometres remaining to be developed.

Construction work is expected to start by the end of 2025 or early 2026, with the line becoming operational by the end of the decade.