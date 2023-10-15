First repatriation flight from Israel on the way to Belgium, conducted by a Begian Air Force Airbus A400M

The first group of Belgians who were in Israel and wanted to return to Belgium are on their way back. A first flight, operated by a Belgian Defence Airbus A400M, left Belgium Saturday afternoon with destination Cyprus. It continued to Tel Aviv Airport this Sunday morning and left Israel later in morning. It should land around 17:30 at the military airport of Brussels in Melsbroek.

Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder specified that the A400M plane took off from Tel Aviv with 92 Belgians and rights holders, as well as 13 European passengers.

It is possible that a second flight will be organised, but this will be decided after the return of the first one.

Initially, Belgium did not set up a repatriation flight, considering that scheduled flights were still operated from Israel. Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib later had discussions with Brussels Airlines, which was ready to send an Airbus A320 that could be filled with some of the 180 Belgian stranded tourists and other nationals who wanted to return to Belgium. These discussions failed when Lufthansa decided that none of its airlines would fly to Israel for security reasons.

According to Hadja Lahbib, there are currently around 10,000 Belgians who also have dual nationality there, as well as at least 180 tourists in Israel. Some 50 Belgians also are located in the Gaza strip.