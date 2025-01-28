Fewer trains to Brussels Airport in February due to track renovations

NMBS/SNCB and Infrabel will renew railway tracks near Brussels Airport, disrupting train services from February 1 to March 2. Direct trains to/from Namur, Hasselt, Leuven, and Liège will be unavailable; passengers must connect via Brussels-North or take De Lijn buses from Zaventem (Village).

Direct trains from Antwerp, Bruges, Brussels, and Ghent will run with reduced frequency, while additional trains will serve Zaventem (Village). NMBS/SNCB tickets will cover bus transfers.

The NMBS/SNCB journey planner provides updated schedules, including real-time De Lijn bus times. Work includes track and rail replacements, with some occurring at night and weekends.