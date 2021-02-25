Federal Police to move into new premises at Brussels Airport … in 2026

Brussels Airport Company is making new premises available to the Federal Aeronautical Police at Brussels Airport. From 2026-2027, the Federal Police will be able to occupy a new building adjacent to the terminal. Police personnel will in the meantime move to a temporary building (the “satellite”) which today serves as offices for Brussels Airport Company.

“During the visit to the Federal Aeronautical Police at Brussels Airport in November 2020, I noticed that the police premises needed to be renovated. In the meantime, we have found a solution to this problem. Thanks to Brussels Airport Company, our police officers will benefit from new and more modern infrastructure,” said Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden.

Brussels Airport Company and the Federal Aeronautical Police are important partners. The operations of the Federal Police and Brussels Airport are closely interwoven and their collaboration helps to guarantee security at the airport. A good infrastructure is extremely important for the Federal Police so that it can perform its tasks efficiently. However, most of the police premises are dilapidated and insufficiently centralized. Brussels Airport Company offers a solution in consultation with the Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden and the Federal Police.

Initially, the offices of the Federal Aeronautical Police, with the exception of those used to carry out border checks, will be transferred to the so-called satellite building, a terminal which in 2009 was converted into office space. Space is being freed up in this building as some employees of Brussels Airport Company are moving elsewhere.

As a second step, by 2026-2027, police personnel will move into a new building located at the terminal. They will thus benefit from modern premises ideally located on the Brussels Airport site, and an infrastructure adapted to their needs.

“I am happy that we were able to find a solution quickly. The Federal Aeronautical Police has been facing a shortage of personnel for some time. We are doing everything we can to resolve this shortage as quickly as possible. Modern infrastructure is an additional incentive for potential candidates,” concludes Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden.

February 24, 2021