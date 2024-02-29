Federal Mediator for Brussels-National Airport presents 2023 annual report, highlights nighttime offences

The Federal Mediator for Brussels-National Airport released its 2023 Annual Report, presenting key findings and challenges.

The annual number of complaints remained stable at 28,893, with an increased number of applicants reaching 4,736 (1,481 in 2019 and 1,552 in 2021). The report highlighted 384 threatening letters including attacks on the life of the Mediator, leading to an official complaint.

Nighttime offences, including 1,317 flights without time slots, 667 suspected violations of aeronautical regulations, and 383 opinions on the operating permit renewal for Brussels Airport Company, were reported.

The Mediator emphasised the need to respect the rule of law, legal decisions (in particular relating to wind standards in Brussels-National), and European regulations. The report also criticised incomplete and erroneous communication from Brussels Airport Company and called for zero tolerance for infractions, a low emission zone by eliminating all old and noisy planes, noise reduction measures (including the construction of noise walls and a covered hall for reactor tests), and adherence to noise standards.

In conclusion, the Mediator wonders how the current Minister can want to eliminate the Mediator service of which he knows neither the functioning nor the quality of service provided to the population since he never wanted to meet him.