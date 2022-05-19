Fake bomb threat on airBaltic Airbus A220 at Brussels Airport, aircraft cleared shortly after bomb search

This evening, an airBaltic Airbus A220-300 (registered YL-AAT) that operated flight BT603 between Riga, Latvia, and Brussels, Belgium, had to taxi to a remote position after landing at Brussels Airport after a bomb threat. Belgian federal police conducted a search.

Nothing suspicious was found, so the aircraft was released shortly after the analysis.

Brussels Airport confirmed that the airport continued to operate as normal.

Brussels Airport was informed of a potential threat to an aircraft. The aircraft has landed and was placed in a safe perimeter on the tarmac. The Federal Police conducts the necessary analyses and takes the necessary measures. All services at Brussels Airport remain operational. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) May 19, 2022