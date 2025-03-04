Brussels Airport eyes India expansion; negotiations with Air India and IndiGo

Brussels Airport executives are in talks with Air India and IndiGo about possible routes between India and Belgium. The parties met in Delhi, where Brussels Airport is participating in an economic mission, led by Belgian Princess Astrid and several ministers and businesses.

Around 150,000 passengers traveled between Belgium and India in 2024, therefor new direct flights would result in significant stimulation of traffic between both countries, a Brussels Airport spokesperson noted. Next to a boost in business traffic, holiday packages and visiting friends and relatives via a direct route are to be expected.

Jet Airways flew to Brussels before shifting its base to Amsterdam in 2016. Brussels Airlines restored connectivity with India in 2017 but the airline suspended it’s Mumbai service in January 2019.

Brussels Airport believes Air India could significantly benefit from its ties with Lufthansa and its membership in the Star Alliance network. The airport highlights that Air India would complement existing Star Alliance carriers such as Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, All Nippon Airways, and Juneyao Airlines, strengthening connectivity between Belgium and Asia.

Additionally, the airport sees potential in IndiGo’s expansion, which could tap into Brussels’ large market with its growing international operations.

Beyond passenger traffic, new flights would also boost cargo capacity, particularly for pharmaceutical shipments from India. With Belgium being a key hub for pharma logistics, Brussels Airport emphasizes that cargo links play a crucial role in supporting future passenger flights and the development of full freighter operations.

Source: Brussels airport eyes restoration of air connectivity between India and Belgium (The Hindu Businessline)