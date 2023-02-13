Extinction Rebellion activists block private jets terminal of Brussels Airport

Around forty climate activists of “Extinction Rebellion” are blocking the general aviation (private jets) terminal of Brussels Airport, Belgium, this Monday morning. The activists attached messages on the windows, opened banners and chained themselves before the entrance.

Their action is part of the global “Make them pay“-movement, a campaign to denounce and address outrageous levels of climate injustice.

Their aim is to apply substantial taxes for the most frequent users of air transport, and the prohibition of private flights. “Blocking Brussels private jets terminal this morning because private jets are a disaster for climate used by the most privileged minority,” Chloé Mikolajczak wrote on her social media channel.

The police is present in large numbers, but doesn’t take immediate action to dislodge the activists.

????? The majority of private jets at #BrusselsAirport are used by governments. Brussels is the siege of numerous international institutions. — Branislav Mili? (@branislavmilic) February 13, 2023