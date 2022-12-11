Brussels Airport expects disturbances due to Friday’s national demonstration

Next Friday, 16 December, Brussels Airport expects a lot of disruption. The unions are organizing a national day of action to acquire more purchasing power. The management of the airport has asked airlines to cancel as many flights as possible in order to avoid chaos.

On 9 November, there was already a day of demonstration, the unions are repeating their claim for more purchasing power next Friday with a new walk through Brussels.

Many staffers working at the airport will join the union’s call to protest. Most of them working at baggage handling and at the security check points. Vital for any airport, hence the airlines have to reduce their capacity by 70 percent.

Brussels Airlines, the airport’s biggest operator, will suspend about two-thirds of its scheduled flights. The airline’s medium-haul network is mostly affected, and aims to maintain its long-haul network.