Ecstasy Easter bunnies intercepted at Brussels Airport

A few days before the Easter holiday, customs at Brussels airport seized three rabbits made from a block of MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine) intended to be converted into ecstasy pills, Florence Angelici, spokesperson of FPS Finances said on Friday.

“It was pure MDMA, weighing 1.8 kg. The fake chocolate bunnies were discovered on Monday in a postal parcel sent from a fake address in Belgium to a private address in Australia”, detailed the spokesperson. “Everything will be destroyed,” she added.

Several other illicit products were discovered last week.

A “Peppa Pig” branded lunch box seemed normal at first glance, but its packaging was too heavy to be just cardboard and plastic. It was filled with ketamine, an anesthetic used as a recreational drug. This substance is one of the illegal exports most often discovered at the airport postal centre.

Considered a gateway to Europe for cocaine manufactured in Latin America, Belgium has also become a hub for synthetic drugs manufactured in Europe and shipped worldwide by post.

“In 2022, we seized nearly six tons of drugs at the airport,” says Florence Angelici.

Ketamine, MDMA and methamphetamine are concealed in everyday objects or in jars labeled as vitamin supplements and then shipped from ordinary post offices.