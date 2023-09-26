Dutch railway company Arriva wants to link Brussels Airport to several Dutch cities

Dutch railway company Arriva, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn, has submitted an application to the Dutch competition authority to operate 26 railway lines between 2026 and 2033. One of these proposed routes includes stops at Antwerp, Brussels, and Brussels Airport, with service to Belgium starting in 2027.

This move is aimed at preventing a potential monopoly by the Dutch public company NS and comes amid ongoing discussions within the Dutch government about the allocation of the railway network.

Arriva’s request is part of its efforts to compete with the public service for rail concessions.

Brussels Airport supports the proposal as it aligns with their goal to promote train travel as an alternative to short-distance flights between Amsterdam and Brussels.

However, the process involves multiple steps, including meeting safety standards and obtaining the necessary licences and rights of way for passenger transport. Discussions are also ongoing to potentially bring Thalys back to the airport station in collaboration with the Eurostar group.