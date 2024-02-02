Data and AI ensure smoother processes for passengers at Brussels Airport

Airport Operations Plan successfully rolled out

Brussels Airport has successfully implemented and optimised an Airport Operations Plan (AOP) over the past five years, leading a European project focused on enhancing processes and passenger experiences through data and artificial intelligence (AI).

The AOP, based on the concept defined by SESAR (a European Commission partnership for airspace optimisation), utilises big data and AI to create predictability, allowing better anticipation and response to operational challenges. The AOP covers the entire passenger journey, optimising planning and resources, reducing waiting times, and enhancing overall airport operations.

Brussels Airport, proud of its leadership role, plans to continue innovating and offers its expertise to other airports through its subsidiary, Airport Intelligence. The first AOP project, with European funding, has concluded, and a follow-up project involving a consortium of 18 airports, one air traffic controller, and Eurocontrol is underway.