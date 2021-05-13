Cycas Hospitality opens the 127-Suite Residence Inn by Marriott at Brussels Airport

Cycas Hospitality has boosted its presence in the Benelux market with the opening of its second Residence Inn and third Marriott International-branded property in the Benelux region; the 127-suite Residence Inn by Marriott Brussels Airport.

Managed under a lease agreement with Candor, the apartment-style hotel is within walking distance from the new NATO headquarters. Offering both studio and one-bed suites, it becomes the first branded longer-stay hotel in the Brussels International Airport area.

The propertie offers its guests an onsite bar and restaurant, gym, laundry, parking and meeting facilities, with each contemporary suite having its own fully-equipped kitchen.