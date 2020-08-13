COVID-19 testing soon possible at Brussels Airport in mobile lab

There will be a mobile lab at Brussels Airport where passengers can get tested on Covid-19. This will enable passengers returning from a red zone to be tested as soon as they arrive at the airport. Departing passengers will have the possibility to be tested as well.

“Since the beginning of the corona crisis public health has been a top priority for Brussels Airport. That is why we have decided to go a step further and enable covid-19 tests in a new mobile lab at the airport itself. There passengers returning from a red zone can be tested immediately upon arrival at Brussels Airport. Departing passengers will be able to be tested as well, for a rapid test the results are available within three hours.”, says Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company.

The mobile lab will be set up just outside the airport terminal (departure level). There passengers will have the possibility to have a PCR test carried out. The tests will be analysed in the mobile lab, so for a rapid test results will be available within 3 hours. For a regular test results are available within an average of 9 hours. Arriving passengers from a red zone who must be tested can do so at the NIHDI rate of 46.81 euro. The standard PCR test costs 67 euro and the rapid test 135 euro.

The laboratory will be operated by Ecolog in partnership with Van Poucke-Eurofins. Ecolog is active in global logistics and crisis management and Van Poucke-Eurofins is specialised in laboratory research. The laboratory is accredited by Scienscano and will be operational by the beginning of September.

Brussels Airport, 13 August 2020