[Coronavirus] Brussels Airport (Company) lays off between 10 and 20 people

Last Wednesday, the company operating Brussels Airport (Belgium), known as The Brussels Airport Company (BAC), has laid off its first employees as a result of the global coronavirus crisis. That day, BAC announced to work on a restructuring plan and could not exclude a downsize in staff. Brussels Airport didn’t disclose how many employees are involved, but sources said to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws that between 10 and 20 people are impacted.

Like any other company in the aviation and tourism industry, 2020 was a disastrous year. Also for The Brussels Airport Company, facing a net loss of around € 200 million.

Brussels Airport spokeswoman Nathalie Pirard couldn’t provide more information: “We will first inform internally, then we will communicate externally. We can, however, confirm that we have discontinued the collaboration of around hundred external consultants in recent months. Together with the social partners, we are examining voluntary leaves or early retirements.”

Source: Brussels Airport zet eerste werknemers op straat als gevolg van coronacrisis