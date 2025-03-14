Construction of tram link to Brussels Airport to begin end 2025

The first phase of the new tram connection between Brussels and Zaventem Airport is set to begin at the end of this year with the construction of a tram and bicycle viaduct over the Brussels Ring in Machelen. The project, coordinated by De Werkvennootschap, aims to enhance sustainable mobility and improve accessibility to the airport.

According to Radio 2 and Belga, the tram line will connect NATO headquarters in Haren with Brussels Airport, covering a distance of four kilometers with six new stops. Additionally, 13 kilometers of new cycling infrastructure and green space enhancements are planned. The total investment in the project is estimated at €240 million, with completion expected by 2031. Flemish Minister of Mobility and Public Works, Annick De Ridder, emphasized that the new tram line will link key business zones and residential areas in Machelen and Zaventem with the airport and Brussels-North railway station.

Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist welcomed the initiative, stating that the airport tram will facilitate smoother connections for both passengers and employees. He highlighted that the project aligns with the airport’s broader strategy to expand public transportation options and improve multimodal travel efficiency. The tram link is part of the larger ‘Werken aan de Ring’ project, which aims to enhance sustainable mobility around the Brussels Ring Road.