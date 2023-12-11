Code Rouge climate activists plan major action against Belgian aviation sector, security heightened at airports

Activists from the Code Rouge climate movement are planning a major action against the Belgian aviation sector between December 15 and 17, aiming to challenge the use of fossil fuels and advocate for climate justice.

While the specific details remain intentionally vague, concerns arise about potential disruptions at Belgian airports, with fears of trespassing on airport runways. Code Rouge, known for prior actions targeting energy sites, now aims to confront the aviation industry.

The planned action has caused alarm at Belgian airports, notably at Liège Airport, where worries persist about possible intrusions onto runways. Similar concerns exist at Brussels Airport, prompting heightened security measures in collaboration with federal police. Code Rouge emphasises nonviolent actions but expects potential arrests, advising participants to prepare for a confrontation with law enforcement. The movement seeks the dismantling of fossil fuel infrastructure but assures that actions will prioritise safety and avoid irreversible damage.

Code Rouge, supported by various climate organisations, aims to challenge corporate priorities and advocate for societal and environmental well-being. While similar actions have occurred in Europe targeting airports (Schiphol, Munich, …), this would mark the first such action in Belgium, potentially impacting airport operations and passenger safety.