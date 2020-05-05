CityJet closes its Brussels Airport base

According to the newspaper De Tijd, CityJet closes the base at Brussels Airport, laying off 90 people.

After being financially struggled and with Brussels Airlines shutting down 8 destinations, scrapping its contract with CityJet, the Irish airline decided to close its base of Brussels Airport.

CityJet opened its base in 2017, when Brussels Airlines retired its last iconic British Aerospace Avro RJ100s, replacing them with Sukhoi Superjet SSJ-100s owned by the Irish airline. However, an unusually long minimum equipment list and a lack of available spare aircraft parts forced Brussels Airlines to cancel several flights and terminate the contract.

Afterwards, CityJet deployed several Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft to fly for Brussels Airlines, before its final decision to leave Brussels Airport with the Belgian home carrier contract being scrapped as a consequence of COVID-19.