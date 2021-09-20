Car-free day in Brussels: also at the airport!

“Mayhem at Brussels Airport“, “long queues“: what happened?

This Sunday, 19 September, was a car-free day in the city of Brussels and in several other Belgian cities.

However, passengers arriving by plane in Brussels didn’t expect the car-free day to extend to the airport. They were very surprised to see the chaos at the exit of the airport and reported it to the media: “Mayhem at Brussels Airport, not enough taxis for the number of passengers”, “Mobility … or rather immobility in Zaventem. Almost no taxi at the airport and no Uber service available due to the car-free day. Hours of waiting.”

Nathalie Pierard, the spokesperson for the Brussels Airport Company, confirmed that there had indeed been large queues for taxis: “At the start of the afternoon, there were long queues waiting for taxis. At one point there were about 80 people waiting”.

Some passengers may not have known that it was a car-free day in Brussels.