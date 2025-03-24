Brussels Airport cancels all departing flights on March 31 due to strike

Brussels Airport has announced that no passenger flights will depart on Monday, March 31 due to a general strike. The airport has taken this decision to ensure the safety of passengers and staff while also avoiding long queues. The strike will also impact arriving flights, though the extent of the disruption remains unclear.

The strike action mainly involves baggage handlers and security personnel, both critical to airport operations. As a result, all 244 scheduled departing flights for the day have been canceled.

Brussels Airport has urged travelers not to come to the airport that day. Affected airlines will directly inform passengers about their flight status and available options.

While it is confirmed that no flights will depart, disruptions to incoming flights remain uncertain. Passengers can check their flight status on the Brussels Airport website or directly with their airline. However, a flight will only be marked as “canceled” once the airline officially updates its status.

Anticipating potential disruptions, Brussels Airlines previously informed passengers that they could rebook or cancel their flights for free. As a result, 60% of affected passengers have already changed or canceled their flights, with some opting for refunds.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers by the union action,” Brussels Airport stated in its announcement.

Belgian airports faced similar disruptions earlier this year: a major strike on February 13 caused widespread flight cancellations at both Brussels and Charleroi Airport as unions protested against government policies.