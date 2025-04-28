Brussels Airport to cancel half of flights on April 29 due to national strike

The disruption at Brussels Airport due to the national strike planned for Tuesday, April 29, will be even greater than initially anticipated. The airport now expects around 50% of flights to be cancelled.

Under normal circumstances, approximately 470 flights carrying 66,000 passengers would operate at Brussels Airport tomorrow. However, due to the industrial action organised by the ACV/CSC and ABVV/FGTB trade unions, airlines have been asked to sharply reduce their schedules. While some arriving flights will still operate, the exact impact on inbound traffic remains uncertain.

“The airlines are currently still adjusting their flight schedules,” explained airport spokesperson Ihsane Chioua Lekhli. Affected passengers are being contacted directly by their airlines to find alternative solutions, such as rebooking, rerouting, or requesting a refund.

Brussels Airlines, the airport’s home carrier, previously announced it would cancel around 70 flights. That number may rise as the situation evolves.

Brussels Airport continues to advise all travellers to check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport, allow extra time for their journey, and prepare for potential delays due to disruption of public transport services.

The nationwide strike is being held in protest against the policies of the federal De Wever government and is expected to cause widespread disruption across multiple sectors throughout Belgium.