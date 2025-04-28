Brussels Airport to cancel all departing flights on April 29 due to national strike

The disruption at Brussels Airport due to the national strike planned for Tuesday, April 29, will be even greater than initially anticipated. The airport announced that all tomorrow’s departing flights will be cancelled.

Under normal circumstances, approximately 470 flights carrying 66,000 passengers would operate at Brussels Airport tomorrow. However, due to the industrial action organised by the ACV/CSC and ABVV/FGTB trade unions, passenger assistance teams at many airlines will now scratch their heads to reschedule, reroute or refund the affected passengers.

Brussels Airport apologized for the inconvenience.

The nationwide strike is being held in protest against the policies of the federal De Wever government and is expected to cause widespread disruption across multiple sectors throughout Belgium.