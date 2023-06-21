The Belgian Federal Ombudsman for Air Transport supports a decrease in individual aircraft noise levels (QC)

The Federal Ombudsman for Air Transport in Belgium supports efforts to decrease individual aircraft noise levels and proposes the management of this database by the Federal Air Transport Administration.

The Federal Minister responsible for aeronautics also supports the idea of reducing noise levels to prevent Brussels-National from becoming a noise hotspot in Europe. While regional jurisdictions have control over noise standards during overflights, the Federal State is responsible for individual aircraft noise levels.

Temporary exemptions were granted to airlines in 2009 during fleet renewal, but cargo companies continued to use older and noisier planes at Brussels-National. The Federal Mediator suggests revising the current noise limit values downward and proposes new limits.

Additionally, the Federal Air Transport Administration should be responsible for controlling and managing aircraft noise levels, rather than the private Brussels Airport Company.

The Mediator expresses concern about potential modifications to noise level lists without official documentation and asserts that the Federal Administration should have sole management of aircraft lists and their individual noise levels.