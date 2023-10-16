Flanders region initiates conflict of interest against Belgian Government about new flight paths of Brussels Airport

In response to a shift in flight paths to and from Brussels Airport (Belgium), the Flemish government has declared a conflict of interest against the Belgian Government. According to research conducted by the Department of Environment, Minister Ben Weyts claims that recent adjustments to the routes have once again increased noise disturbances over Flanders.

Residents in the municipalities north of the airport, located in Flanders have reported heightened noise pollution from overhead flights in recent days. Walter Vansteenkiste, Mayor of Wemmel and chairman of the airport region platform (platform luchthavenregio), suggests that new flight routes have been in effect since October 5.

The Flemish government tasked the Department of Environment with investigating whether there has been a shift in noise pollution. The department found that, since the adjustments made in early October, flight routes have indeed moved towards Flanders. These regions are experiencing increased disturbances, to the advantage of the Brussels-Capital Region. This shift applies to both daytime and nighttime flights.

As a result, the Flemish government has decided to invoke a conflict of interest at the Joint Committee for Consultation to address the matter.