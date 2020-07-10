Brussels Airport’s spotting platforms are reopened! Spotters day 2020 cancelled

Spotting platforms reopened

You had to wait, but the spotting platforms are now again open to everyone.

As a ban was in effect for groups of more than 10 persons during the lockdown, the platforms were temporarily closed.

Thanks to the flexibility measures, you can once again observe your Boeing, Airbus, Embraer or other superb favourite aircraft from Brussels Airport’s platforms.

Want to come for a ride? In this case, please observe all safety measures such as face masks and social distancing, including when you are observing planes. Thank you!

Spotters Day in 2020?

Due to the coronavirus crisis, unfortunately, Brussels Airport cannot plan any collective activity this year. The general measures relating to rallies remain very strict and may change at any time, which greatly complicates the practical organisation of an interesting spotters day.

We are now turning our eyes to next year, hoping that at that time, the coronavirus will only be a bad memory or that the measures in force will indeed allow the organisation of a day of spotters.