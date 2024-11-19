Brussels Airport’s Newton Room brings aviation and STEM careers to life for 175 Belgian students

From November 12–22, 175 secondary school pupils from across Belgium are visiting the Newton Room at the Aviation Talent Hub at Brussels Airport. Hosted by FIRST Scandinavia and Boeing, this initiative, in collaboration with Aviato, GO! Education, and UCLL, aims to inspire students to explore STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and aviation careers through engaging, hands-on learning experiences.

Key Highlights

Interactive Learning: The program, “Up in the Air with Numbers,” teaches students to create flight plans, train in simulators, and execute missions, building skills in math, teamwork, and problem-solving.

The program, “Up in the Air with Numbers,” teaches students to create flight plans, train in simulators, and execute missions, building skills in math, teamwork, and problem-solving. Broader Impact: Since 2003, the Newton Concept has brought practical STEM education to over 430,000 students globally.

Since 2003, the Newton Concept has brought practical STEM education to over 430,000 students globally. Collaboration Across Sectors: UCLL Teacher Training students participated as trainers, gaining valuable teaching experience in a dynamic, international setting.

Industry Insights

Liam Benham of Boeing emphasised the company’s commitment to fostering STEM careers across Europe.

Isabelle Borli, Aviato’s General Manager, highlighted the importance of bridging education and industry to meet the rising demand for skilled workers in aviation.

This initiative underscores the vital role STEM education plays in creating sustainable career paths and addressing workforce needs in the aviation industry.