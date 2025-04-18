Brussels Airport’s €500M expansion slammed for ignoring environmental and health impacts

Philippe Touwaide, Federal Ombudsman, strongly criticises the €500 million investment plan announced by the private operator of Brussels National Airport, citing a complete lack of environmental responsibility. He expresses disappointment that the plan includes no funding for noise or pollution reduction, such as long-promised noise barriers or a covered engine test hall, and shows no concern for community health impacts.

Touwaide questions the legality of including non-airport functions like consulting firms on airport grounds and points out that aviation can never be carbon neutral, regardless of building efficiency. He also highlights the public cost of healthcare due to night flights, which the airport has ignored in its planning.

Reiterating his support for balanced development, he condemns the airport operator’s failure to contribute to environmental funds since 2003 and its refusal to invest in measures that don’t directly boost profits. He calls for concrete environmental actions in line with constitutional rights to health and peaceful living.