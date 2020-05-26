Brussels Airport’s departure and arrival halls are again accessible to the general public

The departure and arrival halls at Brussels Airport are again accessible to people dropping off or picking up travellers, airport spokeswoman Nathalie Pierard said on Tuesday. However, anyone walking inside the terminal is required to wear a face mask covering nose and mouth, she added.

Since March 24, only passengers on essential travel were allowed to enter Brussels Airport. Reinforced police controls verified compliance with that limitation, as well as with social distancing measures.

The federal police may still close the access to the arrivals hall during some repatriation flights, which are often very full, to avoid large gatherings.

Stickers on the ground indicate the safe distance (1.5 metres). Wearing a mask is also compulsory. They are distributed at the terminal entrance for those who do not have them, and hydro-alcoholic gel is also widely available.

Brussels Airport is studying a way to measure the body temperature of travellers, at the request of Ryanair and other carriers who require it for resuming operations.