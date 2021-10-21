Brussels Airport wins the AFLAS award for “Best Airport in Europe” 

Brussels Airport is proud to announce that it won the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) award for “Best Airport in Europe”!

The AFLAS awards are presented annually by Asia Cargo News, the trade magazine for the logistics industry and suppliers in the Asia-Pacific region. With the AFLAS awards, they aim to reward airports, seaports and other logistics players for outstanding performance within their sector. Brussels Airport was nominated in the category ‘Best Airport – Europe’, the other nominees were Schiphol, Frankfurt and Paris CDG. This award is a great honour and recognition for the Brussels Airport cargo team and the entire cargo community.

“In the past years, Brussels Airport has invested a lot in services, facilities and its local cargo community to further improve the cargo experience for airlines, shippers and freight forwarders. During the Covid-crisis we were proud to be the first airport worldwide to transport vaccines, and our cargo operations keep showing growth month after month. With a focus on digitisation and innovation, we continue to develop our cargo zone and operations, with the Digital Green Lane as a great example of the benefits of digital cargo processes. We are grateful that our efforts are rewarded with this award, a prize we share with our entire community.” says Geert Aerts, Director Cargo & Logistics at Brussels Airport.