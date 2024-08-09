Brussels Airport welcomes nearly 2.5 million passengers and handles 61,000 tonnes of freight in July

In July 2024, Brussels Airport experienced a 5% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period in 2023, welcoming 2,450,771 travellers.

This marks the highest passenger volume per month since 2019, largely driven by the summer holiday season. The airport also set a new record with an average of 152 passengers per flight.

Cargo operations at Brussels Airport also saw growth, with air freight volumes rising by 6% to 51,000 tonnes, contributing to an overall cargo volume of 61,000 tonnes.

The number of flight movements increased by 3%, reflecting growth in both passenger and cargo flights.