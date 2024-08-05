Brussels Airport to undergo runway 01/19 renovation from August 7 to September 1

Brussels Airport is set to renovate runway 01/19 from August 7 to September 1, 2024. The project involves renewing the top asphalt layer, laying new cabling, and installing improved drainage gutters.

Scheduled during optimal summer weather conditions, the work will be conducted daily between 05:00 and 23:00, with an intensive phase from August 23-26. While runway 01/19 will be closed, runway 25L/07R will also shut down briefly for safety reasons.

Air traffic controller skeyes will manage runway usage to ensure minimal disruption and maintain safety. Despite efforts to limit impact, some delays are possible. More details and real-time updates are available at www.batc.be.