Brussels Airport to offer 130 destinations this winter

With the arrival of autumn, the aviation sector is preparing for the winter season with an adapted offer, which of course still takes into account any Covid-related travel restrictions. At Brussels Airport, the offer is particularly attractive with no less than 130 destinations served by 52 airlines, more than enough to satisfy anyone’s desire to get away, either to the sun, the mountains or another city trip.

The winter season for the air travel sector starts on 31 October, as defined by IATA (the International Air Transport Association). Airlines have therefore adapted their offer to meet demand, taking into account the changing weather conditions. Far off sunny destinations are particularly popular at this time. The 52 airlines that operate from Brussels Airport will serve a network of 130 European and intercontinental destinations, including several new destinations.

4 new destinations, 6 new routes

In addition to the traditionally popular destinations such as Madrid, Barcelona and Geneva, several new destinations are added to the offer. TUI fly will add Havana (Cuba) to its catalogue, while Transavia will fly to the Austrian ski resort Innsbruck. Air Belgium, which has started to operate from Brussels Airport a few days ago, has been flying between Brussels and Mauritius twice a week since 15 October. And from 15 December, the Belgian airline will connect Brussels Airport to Curaçao via Punta Cana, which is also served by TUI fly.

With several new routes departing from Brussels Airport, the capacity to certain destinations will increase: Corendon Airlines will now serve Antalya (Turkey), Las Palmas, Tenerife (Canary Islands) and Hurghada (Egypt). Brussels Airlines will also fly to Kiev (Ukraine).

Resumed flights and increased frequencies

Many airlines had to suspend flights to certain destinations during the Covid crisis. With the arrival of the winter season and the lifting of travel restrictions, several destinations are returning to Brussels Airport’s offer, such as Bangkok (Thai Airways International), Egypt (TUI fly, Brussels Airlines and Corendon Airlines), the Cape Verde Islands (TUI Fly) and Pisa (Ryanair).

Other airlines are upping the frequency to some intercontinental destinations. Air Canada will now operate a daily service to Montreal. Emirates will carry passengers from Brussels Airport to Dubai 10 times a week. And ANA will increase its service to Tokyo to two flights a week.

A great choice of destinations for all tastes!

18/10/2021