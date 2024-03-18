Brussels Airport staff technically unemployed due to faulty badges: safety screening delays

At least 300 employees at Brussels Airport are unable to perform their duties due to delays in receiving new security badges. This backlog, caused by prolonged safety screening processes, has left workers unable to access sensitive areas of the airport. Kurt Callaerts of the ACV-Transcom union warns that unless resolved promptly, the situation could lead to operational disruptions.

Various airport personnel, including pilots, cabin crew, customs officers, and baggage handlers, require special badges to work in restricted areas. These badges are issued after background checks conducted by federal agencies to ensure reliability and security clearance. However, a backlog in badge processing has resulted in over 300 employees being unable to work.

Callaerts emphasises that affected staff are not at fault, and the issue lies in the badge issuance process. The delay primarily stems from the military intelligence service’s inability to keep up with screening demands. Consequently, workers are placed on temporary unemployment or reassigned to prevent income loss.

ACV-Transcom threatens industrial action if affected employees suffer financial losses due to the security verification system’s failure. However, assurances have been made that efforts will be made to clear the backlog promptly. Callaerts also cautions against extending similar security checks to the maritime sector without addressing existing challenges.

