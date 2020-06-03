Brussels Airport selected as pilot airport by EASA and systematic body temperature checks for all passengers

Brussels Airport has been selected by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) as one of the pilot airports for implementing operational recommendations linked to Covid-19. Brussels Airport will thus be developing best practices for a safe restart of passenger travel. After nearly three months of very limited activity, Brussels Airport is preparing to welcome back thousands of passengers on a daily basis who are keen to get away, to travel and explore new horizons. Besides the measures that were already in place, systematic body temperature checks will be introduced for all passengers to enable travel in optimal sanitary conditions.

Pilot airport selected by EASA

Brussels Airport has been selected as one of the pilot airports by EASA for implementing operational recommendations linked to Covid-19. EASA has set up a monitoring program of its recommendations in which several airports set the example in implementing and following up certain measures and thus help develop new best practices. The pioneering airports commit to abide by the EASA guidelines that are drawn up in consultation with both European aviation and public health authorities (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) and to look for practical solutions for the aviation industry in this unprecedented crisis.

Brussels Airport is ready for the safe restart of commercial aviation. The health measures at the airport are in line with EASA’s recommendations and every day again, we are working on improving sanitary safety at our airport and are looking for new technologies and measures that can offer a solution in this unprecedented crisis.

The past few months, Brussels Airport has put in place several sanitary measures to welcome passengers in a safe way and to ensure as much as possible the health of the few hundred passengers a day who had to take a plane for their essential travel. Social distancing, hand hygiene and the wearing of a face mask are the major elements. As non-essential travel will be allowed again shortly, Brussels Airport is implementing additional measures.

“Brussels Airport is preparing actively for an expected increase in passenger traffic as soon as intra European borders will open up again. Systematic body temperature controls of the passengers will be set up as from 15 June. This control is in addition to all the health measures already taken to allow passengers to travel at ease”, says Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport.

Body temperature checks

Systematic body temperature checks is one of the key elements when passenger activities are resumed. To this end, Brussels Airport will install thermal cameras, the safest, fastest and most reliable system to identify persons with elevated body temperature but also to detect passengers who fail to wear a face mask.

In practice the cameras will be placed on the curb in front of the departures hall, to check all passengers before they enter the terminal. Persons with a body temperature of more than 38°C can be denied access to the terminal.

For arriving passengers, a mobile body temperature monitoring unit will be put in place to check the body temperature.

Access to the terminal

Persons who are not travelling themselves or are not working at the airport, will not be allowed to enter the terminal.

Social distancing

Social distancing must be observed at all times, to this end, Brussels Airport has put in place hundreds of stickers and posters on the floors and walls since the beginning of the crisis. Additional markings and signage has been put in place in view of increasing passenger traffic in the coming weeks. Additional queueing barriers will also be set up in the terminal.

The wearing of a face mask is and remains mandatory since 11th May.

In addition, Brussels Airport advocates contactless processes, e.g. for payments, checking in and boarding.

Hygiene, UV sanitising technology and disinfection robot

Hygiene too is a major point of attention. Hand sanitiser dispensers are available around the terminal and Brussels Airport also upped the cleaning and disinfection frequency for baggage trolleys and the trays at security screening as well as the sanitary blocks and the general infrastructure.

At the check-in rows, additional mobile units will be installed where people can wash their hands. Moreover, frequently touched surfaces such as vending machine keyboards and door handles in the sanitary blocks will be given a self-disinfecting coating that kills bacteria and viruses. Another novelty is the use of UV sanitising technology to disinfect trolleys and the use of a robot to disinfect the floors.

With all these measures, Brussels Airport wants to provide a clean and hygienic infrastructure to its passengers, as well as contribute to a safe and carefree trip.