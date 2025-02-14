Brussels Airport sees 8% passenger growth in January 2025

Brussels Airport welcomed over 1.5 million passengers in January, an 8% increase from 2024. The Christmas holiday period boosted arrivals early in the month, though a national demonstration on 13 January and winter weather disruptions negatively impacted traffic. The top destinations included Spain, Germany, and Italy, with 17% of travellers on transfer flights, mainly to and from Africa and North America.

Cargo volumes rose 8% to nearly 60,000 tonnes, with air cargo up 11%. Growth was driven by increases in belly cargo (+9%) and integrator services (+20%), while trucked volumes declined 9%. Asia, Africa, and North America remained key trade regions.

Flight movements increased 7%, totalling 14,457 flights, with passenger flights up 6% and cargo flights up 14%. The average load per flight was 131 passengers (+2.3%), thanks to larger aircraft and improved load factors.