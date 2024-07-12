Brussels Airport sees 4% increase in passengers but decline in cargo for June

In June, Brussels Airport welcomed 2.1 million passengers, a growth of 4% compared to June 2023. For the first half of the year, there were almost 11 million passengers. The total freight volume decreased by 9% in June, to a total of 54,000 tonnes.

Passenger Growth

June 2024: 2.1 million passengers, up 4% from June 2023.

2.1 million passengers, up 4% from June 2023. H1 2024: Nearly 11 million passengers, a 6% increase year-over-year.

Nearly 11 million passengers, a 6% increase year-over-year. Popular Destinations: Spain, Italy, Germany, Greece, Türkiye, USA, Portugal, Morocco, France, and the UK.

Spain, Italy, Germany, Greece, Türkiye, USA, Portugal, Morocco, France, and the UK. New Routes: Shanghai (Hainan Airlines), Nairobi (Brussels Airlines), Budapest (Wizzair).

Cargo Decline

June 2024: Total freight volume decreased by 9% to 54,000 tons.

Total freight volume decreased by 9% to 54,000 tons. Flown Cargo: 44,310 tons, a 12% drop.

44,310 tons, a 12% drop. Segments: Full cargo down 30%, belly cargo up 27%, express services down 15%, trucked volumes up 3%.

Flight Movements

June 2024: 17,406 movements, a 1% decrease from June 2023.

17,406 movements, a 1% decrease from June 2023. Passenger Flights: Increased by 2%, with an average of 145 passengers per flight, a 2.8% increase from June 2023.

Increased by 2%, with an average of 145 passengers per flight, a 2.8% increase from June 2023. Cargo Flights: Decreased by 10%.

Overall, Brussels Airport experienced a notable increase in passenger numbers, driven by the start of the summer holidays and the expansion of intercontinental routes. However, the airport faced a decline in cargo volumes, particularly in the full cargo segment.