Brussels Airport reports surge in passengers (+5.6%) and cargo (+2.3%) traffic for April

Brussels Airport saw a significant uptick in activity during April, with nearly 2 million passengers passing through—a 5.6% increase compared to April 2023.

This growth was fueled by the introduction of new routes and the addition of carriers like Singapore Airlines and Wideroe. Notably, transfer passengers and intercontinental travellers contributed to this rise, with the top 10 destinations spanning Europe, the US, and beyond.

Cargo volumes also saw a healthy boost, rising by 2.9% to nearly 63,000 tonnes. Factors such as increased belly cargo capacity and growing demand in regions like Asia drove this expansion.

Despite a slight decrease in cargo flights, overall aircraft movements rose by 2%, reflecting the airport’s continued resilience and adaptability in the face of evolving market dynamics.