Brussels Airport reports robust growth in passenger traffic (+14%) and air cargo volume (+4%) for February

Brussels Airport witnessed a significant surge in February with over 1.5 million passengers passing through, marking a notable 14% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

This growth was attributed to the Carnival holidays and an extra day in the leap year. However, challenges such as flight suspensions to Tel Aviv and strikes at Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa persisted. Departing transfer passengers slightly increased to 15%, driven by a rise in intercontinental travellers. Spain, Germany, and Italy were among the top destination countries.

Air cargo volumes also rose by 4%, totalling 49,000 tonnes. The full freighter segment saw an 11% increase, while freight transport on passenger aircraft rose by 21%. However, express services fell by 9%. Asia emerged as a significant import region, experiencing a notable increase of 101%.

Flight movements increased by 10%, with passenger flights rising by 12%. Despite a 2% decrease in cargo flights, the average number of passengers per flight slightly increased compared to the previous year.